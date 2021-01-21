Monsignor Madu For Burial Today

By Orji Sampson

The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri and Imo citizens today, including the Government of Sen Hope Uzodinma will pay their last tributes to Late Rev Msgr Raphael Madu who will be interred today at Maria Assumpta Cathedral Owerri.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta, the remains of Msgr Madu will embark on its final journey to eternity commencing with a funeral mass at Assumpta Cathedral Owerri by 9:30am.

Some of the diocesans who expressed their shock over his demise wrote; “We lost the immediate past Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat Abuja, a priest from Owerri Archdiocese, Msgr Ralp Madu, to the cold hands of death, “Please Pray for his soul”.