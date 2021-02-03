FEAR OF COVID-19: IMO ASSEMBLY MEMBERS AVOID PLENARY, BUT ATTEND PUBLIC FUNCTIONS

In what may be regarded as a sheer deciet to forego undertaking one of the cardinal functions in the House of Assembly, which borders on lawmaking, lawmakers of the Imo legislature who adjourned plenary session recently and refused to show up in the complex for fear of Covid-19 pandemic, ironically are spotted at public places.

Assembly Vibes can recall that the leadership of the House has been adjourning plenary sessions since they resumed this year.

Though no official reasons from the leadership were offered to the general public for the delay in resumption, it was however learnt the House headed by Speaker Paul Emeziem shut the Chambers for fear of the second wave of the deadly disease.

Fears that the State lawmakers may have subtly avoided their business in the House for other issues as observations indicate that majority of them not only move around but also appear in official and private social functions.

Since they failed to reconvene based on the need to prevent Covid-19, many have been spotted at public scene fueling speculations that they may not be interested in handling remaining Bills and Motions for now.

Apart from being found around the Governor all the time as the Covid-19 recorded casualties in Imo, they are said to be attending all manners of social gatherings, especially those of the majority caucus found among the APC lawmakers.

Their actions have however, necessitated suspicion among Imolites who allege that the members are running foul of service delivery and lawmaking while using the Covid-19 pandemic as reasons to keep away.

A YEAR AFTER, IMO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY COMPLEX REMAINS ABANDONED

A year after Members of the State Legislature were asked to quit permanent site in New Owerri area of the State capital due to the dangerous state of the main building, Trumpeta Assembly Vibes reports that nothing has been done to remedy the Assembly complex, hence no return agenda for the lawmakers.

Trumpeta Assembly vibes notes that both the House under late Rt Hon Ben Uwajumogu and the 8th House of Acho Ihim had always rushed to the present Ojukwu centre complex on Concorde Hotel to undertake official legislative business.

The State Government had considered the dangerous state of the gigantic building which may cause enough casualties if the lawmakers were allowed to operate at the location.

Investigation by Trumpeta Assembly vibes at the complex showed that there are no signs of concrete damage control works showing that the lawmakers may return in no distant time.

The cracked walls that posted danger to the lawmakers and visitors have not been attended to. The remaining structures are in shambles and unattended to.

Trumpeta Assembly vibes further notes that despite the motion by one of the Lawmakers from Orlu zone urging the State Government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma to recover, rehabilitate and put into use all Government buildings laying fallow, that of the Assembly complex had been abandoned thereby making the House Members sojourn in another location

The motion, people felt would propel an attention for immediate reconstruction of the complex.

Another shocker remain that even the temporary site is lacking maintenance.

PROLIFERATION OF IMHA PLATE NUMBERS RAISES CONCERN

The recent incident where a driver of a vehicle bearing Imo State House of Assembly plate number was, has sparked off issues related to alleged proliferation of official vehicle plate numbers meant for the Lawmakers, Senior Assembly Staff and Senior Legislative Aides alone.

It has been noticed that some suspected fake Assembly car plate numbers are now in vogue among drivers and car owners.

This menace has been on, until two weeks ago when the said kidnap incident occurred at Ihiala, in Anambra State, where the victim was reported to be on a vehicle bearing Imo State House of Assembly plate number.

The victim, through information released by the Nigeria Police Force was said to be an ally to one of Imo Lawmakers, his full identity was yet to be fully ascertained.

From what Trumpeta Assembly Vibes noticed, some of the plate numbers are not official FRSC registered, as it was locally designed, while former members, family and aides who have left the House still flaunt the plate numbers they used in public domain.

According to a former Lawmaker who didn’t want his name in print said, “My brother, what do you expect, when the House Leadership jeorpadizes every opportunity at their disposal;

“During our tenure, make enquiries, before you see someone drive with the Assembly Plate number, you will know his or her rank in the House of Assembly Service Commission, unless to some senior aides. But now, most of our successors have bastardized the process and think they can gladden the heart of their contemporaries with an official plate number”.

The male Lawmaker from Owerri zone continued, “Immediately I heard that news, I was worried, thinking it was a Lawmaker that was kidnapped, not knowing it was friendly arrangee. I think it is high time, these things are streamlined and checkmated once more for serenity”, he added.

In a related development, Trumpeta Assembly vibes was informed that there is a call for all aides that served past Lawmakers to return their plate numbers, or they would be compelled to do so.

It was also noticed that the issue of proliferation of Imo Assembly car plate number has been a recurring decimal attempting to smear the image of the Lawmakers.

AWAITING BILLS

Some of the bills awaiting its second reading at hallowed Chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly are;

H.A.B 51: A Bill for a Law to Repeal the Rent Control and Recovery of Premises Edict 1985, the Landlord and Tenant Recovery Edict, 1994 and to regulate Rights and Obligations under Tenancy Agreements and their Relationship between the Landlord and the Tenant including the procedure for the Recovery of Premises and for connected purposes. It is chiefly sponsored by the member representing Oguta State Constituency, Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma.

H.A.B 63: A Bill for a Law to make it compulsory for all Disabled Persons In Imo State origin to Acquire Skills in existing Technical Schools and Skill Acquisition Centres in Imo State and other matters connected therewith. It is sponsored by Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, member for Njaba State Constituency.

Another one is HAB 73: A Bill for a Law to Prohibit the Establishment and Operation of Illegal Taskforces or the related Parallel Bodies in Imo State and for other connected purposes.

Chief Sponsor is member representing Oru West Constituency, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha.

However, A Bill for a Law to Repeal the Imo State of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Autonomous Communities and Allied Matters Law (as amended) and to enact “A Law to make Provisions to Regulate Traditional Affairs, Autonomous Communities and Traditional Rulers in Imo State and other related matters, is expected to be an Executive bill, under bills on notice of presentation.

UZODINMA’S LEGISLATIVE AIDE, OYIBO NWANERI BAGS ‘DUCHESS’ AWARD

The Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Legislative Matters, Hon. Barr. (Mrs) Oyibo Ahaneku Nwaneri, has bagged a prestigious award as ‘Grand Duchess’ of United Isu Progressive Union, UIPU.

She was honoured on January 2, 2021, in a function marking the commissioning of the Multipurpose Country Club, and hall built by UIPU, in Nwangele Local Government Area, Imo State.

The State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, State Lawmakers, President and Members of the Union were present to witness the epoch making ceremony.

In her reaction, the erstwhile parliamentarian that represented Oru East State Constituency in the State House of Assembly (6th House), revealed that the success story was in continuation of the legacy championed by her late father.

While pledging to be a worthy ambassador of the Club, she made case for more women to be inducted into the noble Club, for gender balancing.

Hon Oyibo Nwaneri therefore highlighted that it would open more chances for other Communities and LGAs to emulate.