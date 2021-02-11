Few Days To Valentine: Commotion In Owerri, As Sex Worker Kills Lover For Non Payment of Fee After Sex



. Angry Mob Burn Hotel Premises

Even as it is three days to valentine day celebration, funny developments have started occurring in Owerri, Imo State.

A brothel in Owerri has become a victim of mob action as it was razed down following the alleged killing of a man at the place.

According to reports available to Trumpeta, the hotel known as Skelewu was attacked when a male customer was killed for alleged inability to pay for sex fee after bouts of rounds with one of the suspected commercial sex workers.

An angry mob this Thursday afternoon set ablaze Skelewu Hotel, located in Umuguma Community, Owerri, Imo State.

It was learnt that the alleged stabbing of a man, whose name could not be ascertained, to death by a prostitute in the hotel occurred, when the man said to be married engaged in an argument.

As at the time of report, police is yet to reaction the matter