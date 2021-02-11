Players of Heartland Queens Lament Non Disbursment of FIFA Palliative ..Sports Commisioner Assures Money will Soon Be Shared

Several months after NFF and subsequently NWFL disbursed the FIFA palliative grant especially to all the female football teams in Nigeria, Heartland Queens players are yet to receive a dime.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered though that the money has been received by the Sports Ministry but investigation revealed that the players, coaches and the management of the team who the major beneficiaries are yet to be given anything.

One of the players who pleaded for anonymity for fears of victimization lamented that they were hoping to receive the money since last December at least to ease the pains of non payment of salaries and bonuses for over 3 seasons but that all their hopes were dashed by the ministry who they alleged is holding back what rightly belongs to them.

The players who are yet to know their fate in terms of whether they will participate in the lower tier of the female football league after failing to register for the NWFL called on the Governor to please ask the Ministry and the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu to do the needful and disburse the palliative.

They said some of them are bread winners in their family and as at the moment can not take care of their personal needs like sanitary pads and other things asking that the FIFA grant be shared so they hang on to it.

Recall that the brouhaha of who is in charge of the team and poor funding caused Heartland Queens FC their position in the Nigeria female elite league as they couldn’t register for the season which lead to their relegation.

Reacting to the report, Imo State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Dan Ogu affirmed that they have received the FIFA grant but and that they are awaiting the Governors directive on the clubs reform so they can disburse the monies to the right persons.

“Yes we have received the palliative and it’s in the club’s account.

“I have also directed the club Secretary to compile the list of the beneficiaries.

“We have written to the Governor on it and other requests to enable us properly structure the club and its management so that as soon as that is approved we can operate like a professional side.

“Very soon the palliative will be distributed to the players”, Hon Ogu stated.

The Commissioner who said the clubs also needs to be registered d with Cooperate Affairs Commission CAC, maintained that the government intends to be paying only those who are truly working in the club and the players instead of giving out subventions to managements who at the end of the day cannot account for it.