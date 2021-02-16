Crisis Hits Actor’s Guild of Nigeria, Imo State Chapter, As Election Ends In Fracas

All is not well with the Imo State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, as crisis has hit the body leading to division in the membership.

Trouble broke out in the AGN when the scheduled Annual General Meeting to elect the state Exco ended in fiasco without a known Exco emerging successfully.

Trumpeta learnt that due to the improper manner that was applied in the AGN and conduct, majority of the bonafide members not only complained of the illegalities characterizing the exercise but also opted to keep away from the venue leading to the failure of the election to produce new executive.

Giving a hint of what transpired last weekend during the AGN at the Villa Sur-Rome hotel, Owerri, IMSU back gate, one of the chairmanship aspirants, Tony James Chukwu, who said no election was held accused some element of bringing into the election several unorthodox practices to aid one of the contestants, Nneoma Ukpabi who according to him wasn’t qualified to run for the election.

According to Tony James Chukwu also known as Nollywood Senator, “Due process was not followed in giving one Nneoma Ukpabi approval to run for the chairmanship. She should have been disqualified based in a fact finding recommendations of National Executive Committee of the AGN.

“More so, those who were brought in and accredited to act as AGN members were not our members. They were hired thugs brought in to disrupt our programe. It was when we learnt of their plans, we pointed it out and asked that the election be suspended for now”

Chukwu said that members of AGN in Imo State are aggrieved over the development and have concluded arrangements to approach the court against the illegal actions of the electoral committee for the AGN election in the state.

Trumpeta was also informed through the immediate past secretary of the AGN. Ken Anorue that the said Nneoma Ukpabi couldn’t have been qualified to run the election following the outcome of the probe panel that made several allegations him, stating that she was indicted and ought not to stand election.

It was based on the strength of the allegations that the state chapter of AGN raised a petition to the National body to reconsider the issues raised against Nneoma Ukpabi. Meanwhile, a promoter and strong personality in the entertainment industry Prospect Nlemchukwu has condemned the absurdities rocking the AGN in Imo State.

Nlemchukwu who was instrumental to the existence of the AGN in Imo State said that he stands against such unholy practices meant to derail the proper election of new executives.