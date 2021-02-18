Speedy Development: Imo Now Huge Construction Site, Says Opiah



The Coordinator Petroleum and Gas Matters and Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Booth 009 of Egbema Ward A.

Addressing the mamoth crowd at the Booths 009, 010, 012, and 013 of the Egbema Ward A after his revalidation of his membership of the party over the weekend, Opiah said that Imo State has become a construction site under Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He informed his people that the Governor is busy fixing all the roads in the state, adding that the Uzodimma administration has provided electricity for them, noting that they did not have electricity for the eight years of the Okorocha administration.

He said: “All of you know that the APC is our party and this government is far better than the Okorocha administration. When you go to Owerri you will see that Governor Hope Uzodimma is fixing all the roads in Owerri. These roads were abandoned by Rochas Okorocha when he was Governor. Today, Governor Hope Uzodimma has fixed all of them. The State now has become a construction site.

“Those of you in the village now use electricity. It was not so for the period of eight years Okorocha was Governor. During that time we did not see electricity. So, good thing is good and we will get more goodies from the Government, because the Government of Governor Hope Uzodimma is our own. The APC Government is our own and we are in good terms with the Governor and he likes our people. You all know that the Governor likes our people. Same with his Deputy. That is why they frequent our place on visits. Each time we invite them they come and spend quality time with us. The way the Governor comes is the way we have the opportunity of telling him our needs and problems”.

While thanking the people for identifying with the APC enmasse, Opiah called on them to do more, assuring that that the APC is the party to beat. He also promised the people to expect more projects, including water projects.

“We thank you for identifying with the APC. We want to assure you that with your support no party will win the APC in any election. I hope you have seen the water project at Olumba-Olumba Road. I provided that water project for all of you to have clean water to drink. I know that is not enough. We will do more to provide water projects and other projects as well. The IMC Chairman has informed me that he has renovated all the damaged water projects. Those not renovated yet will soon be renovated”, he assured.