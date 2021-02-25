Akwakuma Girls Student Wins Overall Best WAEC Candidate

By Okey Alozie

Principal, Teachers and students of Akwakuma Girls Secondary school in Imo State are very cheerful mood over the award given to Amah Nmesoma, who emerged as overall best candidate of West African Examination Council, (WAEC).

Information has it that Amah Nmesoma, student of Akwakuma Girls Secondary School got the award of the overall best WAEC candidate because of her outstanding performance in 2019 WASSCE for school candidates.

The 17 year old girl who hails from Imo State was celebrated by WAEC during the merit award at Awka, Anambra State last year.

The principal of the school, Mrs Ngozi Okonkwo, accompanied the young girl to Awka in Anambra State, where she was celebrated by WAEC officials as the overall best.

Her result, according to the Examination body, Trumpeta was informed by management of the school was the best among equals. Amah Nmesoma, who is now in the University has become a source of joy to the secondary school.