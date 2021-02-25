Heartland’s Adachi Returns Against Dakkada, Confident of Victory

Heartland FC striker and one of the brightest revelations of the 2020/21 NPFL season, Emmanuel Adachi has expressed excitement over his return to action after a minor injury. Adachi who already has 3 goals to his credit made his excitement known during a chart with Heartland media yesterday stating that his happy to return to action after missing match day 11 encounter against Sunshine Stars at Akure. He expressed optimism for a victory against their opponents today at the Dan Anyiam Stadium promising Imolites all three points, insisting that he and his colleagues will work hard to play according to the Coaches instruction for the points. “Returning to the team after missing the last match against Sunshine Stars is a wonderful thing, and its a new challenge for me now, because I have to still work hard to retain my position, so am happy to be back in the team. “We are promising the Imolites the maximum three points on Thursday, but I know it will not be an easy game because its a live match, but I believe the team, I believe the boys, I believe my team, the Coaches, we always play with the instruction that’s why we keep winning and I promise, that we are going to win that match” Heartland FC who are currently on a 4 game unbeaten run will today at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri take on Dakkada FC of Uyo in one of the Match Day 12 NPFL games which will be live on the NPFL TV and NTA24.