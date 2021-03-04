Encomiums As Engr Eronini is Named Imo SWAN Patron

February 20th, 2021 will forever be a memorable day for Engr Ronnis Eronini and his family as SWAN decorated and honoured him for his outstanding efforts towards sports development.

The decoration which took place at the Sam Mbakwe Hall at Imo Concord Hotel, Owerri during a send off ceremony organized by Engr Eronini’s colleagues in Agip – Nixon Nig Oil Company to celebrate his retirement after the firm for 35 years of service without rancour saw him praised for his philanthropic gestures and humanitarian services including the promotion of sports development.

In his speech during the decoration, Imo SWAN Chairman, Mr Everest Ezihe described Engr Eronini as a society builder and pillar of sports development in his community, the state and beyond.

He said SWAN, Imo chapter deemed feet to honour the Mbieri born Engineer cum politician in other to encourage his humanitarian efforts towards empowering the youths through sports.

Reacting to the honour, Engr Eronini appreciated SWAN for carefully documenting his achievements even when he has always longed to stay away from the press.

He assured that he will continue to partner on the area of strengthening sports and youth development.

The event which was restricted to selected few following the COVID-19 guidelines was also attended by representatives of Rotary Club, Port Harcourt among others.