Pre -Season Women Football Tourney: Imo Angels To Aim for Glory in Ogun

Baring any unforseen hitch, Imo Angels Football Club are expected to take part in the forthcoming pre -season Women football competition in Ogun state.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the fast growing female team which resumed training officially for the season this week have intensified preparation for the Preseason Women Football Tournament holding at Ogun state from the 14th to 21st of March, 2021.

Recall that Imo Angels was officially unveiled November last year and has continued to receive commendation from all quarters as the management intends to use the club to help empower the girl child.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk on the pre season tournament, the clubs General Manager, Mr Chuks Valentine Dike said the girls are in high spirit adding that the tournament will help prep the team ahead of this years Aiteo Cup.

According to organizers of the pre season female football competition tagged, “Invitational Challenge”, 8 teams will lock horns for glory in the 7 day tournament.

The teams include!

Royal Int’l of Ogun, Unification Angels of Lagos, Alimosho Queens of Lagos, Prince Kazeem FC of Lagos, Fortress Queens of Edo, Osklean FC of Port Harcourt, Imo Angels of Owerri and SGH Queens of Lagos

Meanwhile, Fans of the Owerri based female side who expressed their joy over the teams resumption commending the club Chairman, Lady Jenny Anusiem for her vision and effort to developed the girl child.

They however pleaded with well meaning Sons and Daughters of the state including government functionaries to rally round and support the team so the girls who are mostly imolites can actualise their dream of becoming professionals and useful in the society.