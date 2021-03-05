Heartland FC Gaffer, Ilechukwu Hints on Ezenwa’s Return ..As Naze Millionaires Host Abia Warriors in Oriental Derby

Heartland FC Technical Adviser, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has hinted on the possible return in between the sticks of Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

According to the former U-23 team coach, Ezenwa might be in between the goalposts when the Owerri based NPFL side trade tackles with their Oriental brothers, Abia Warriors of Umuahia this Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri in match day 14 encounter.

Ezenwa who last featured in a competitive match for the Scientific Boys in their 1-1 draw at home against FC Ifeanyi Ubah (another derby) last month, has recovered from injury he sustained during training, and will hopefully return against high flying Abia Warriors.

Trumpeta sports desk learnt the former Katsina United keeper was in action yesterday morning for Heartland FC during a fine tune match against AMANDA FC of Orlu.

IIechukwu who made his possible return to competitive action known to Heartland Media however noted that the former Enyimba and FC Ifeanyi Ubah shot-stopper would only be considered for the weekend derby If only he is fully fit.

“Ezenwa is back, he’s likely going to be at the goalposts on Sunday against Abia Warriors, but we want to make sure that he is fit, which I think he’s going to be hundred percent fit before that game,” Ilechukwu told Heartland media.

“We are happy we have him back because we know his quality, we know what he could do.”

Ilechukwu also went on to express his happiness over the return of some key players whom have been injured as they begin the race towards fitness.

“We are also happy that a few of our players that have been out Injured will be fit for that game. It is a very important game for Heartland and we are taking it seriously.

Heartland is currently 11th on the log with 17 points after 13 matches.