Clinton Amadi Lauds Uzodinma on Total Urban Renewal, Massive Quality Roads, Wants Municipal Roads Link To Owerri-West, North LGA

By Orji Sampson

Former Imo House of Assembly member for Owerri Municipal Council, Hon Clinton Amadi has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for his developmental strides in the state especially in the Municipal area.

The ex-lawmaker and APC Chieftain in Owerri -Zone who made the commendation in Owerri yesterday said he cannot regret supporting and working for Gov Uzodinma during the last guber election saying;

“As you can see the Shared Prosperity Government of Sen Hope Uzodinma has performed creditable well in total Urban renewal transformation and massive road construction especially in Owerri Municipal area.

“I want to therefore appreciate His Excellency for performing well even in the mix of the dreaded COVID -19 disease outbreak which no doubt has adversely affected the economy globally and in the state.

” It very important that I also thank you to Owerri Youths, Ndi Eze’s, the Women and the good people of Owerri Municipal for their massive support and maximum cooperation to the 3R mantra administration.

‘The Sports sector has also been positively been impacted by the 3R government following the wonderful renovation work going on at the Dan Anyiam Stadium which has continued to gain praises in all quarters as the grass pitch in Nigeria which can comfortably host international football games.

He however appealed to the working Governor to also look into the link roads linking Owerri Municipal (the state capital) with Owerri West and North LGAs which he complained are in dilapidated states such as Isiukwuato – Prefab Estate road linking Municipal and Owerri North, West End to Nekede Old road linking the capital with Owerri West.

Hon Amadi posited that extending the total urban transformations to this axis will enable him to woo more support for the Governor in Owerri Zone Federal Constituency.