SA DIASPORA, OSAKWE BACKS NUNO ESPIRITO’s CALL ON FANS TO GET COVID-19 JABS

Cllr. Celia Osakwe-Hibbert the Special Adviser to Imo-State Governor backed this passionate plea from Wolves Coach, Nuno Espirito on fans to take their COVID -19 jabs.

Reacting to the plea made by the Portuguese born gaffer, Celia Osakwe stated that “it will be great to see Diasporans being able to travel at ease once again, to either do business or to see families and friends again”.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Head Coach Nuno Espirito Santo recently made an impassioned plea to fans and the city’s residents to get their Covid-19 jab as soon as they’re invited to have it.

The Wolves boss described the vaccine as “a key factor” in a return to normality.

Nuno said: “I truly believe one of the key factors for us to get back to normal as fast as possible is for as many people as possible to get the vaccine”.

“I’m wishing that everybody all over the world has it so we can travel and go back to see our families again”.