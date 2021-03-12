IPOB: Amnesty Accuses Nigeria Of Killing At Least 150 Pro Biafra Agitators.

An international organization, Amnesty International, has come hard on the Nigeria Government even as authorities have denied the allegation stating that no truth exists about the claims.

Trumpeta obtained online information that Amnesty International has accused Nigerian security forces on Thursday of killing at least 150 peaceful advocates of Biafra’s secession from Africa’s most populous nation, but the military and police dismissed the allegations.

Beginning with the Movement For the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to the IPOB, concerned people of the south east and South South zones have been clamouring for the independence of Biafra.

In most cases, this agitation pitches them against the state forces who try to quell the agitation.

The coming of Nnamdi Kanu with his IPOB has further let for skirmishes where the Biafran agitators are mostly the victims of brute force.

Many in a bid to escape the manhunt for the agitators ran abroad to avoid been killed.