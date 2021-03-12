Integrity Group Kicks Against Dissolution of Town Unions, Asks Uzodinma To Avoid Okorocha’s Lawlessness, Disrespect To Rule of Law

A Socio-Political Organization by name, Imo Integrity Group (IIG) has advised the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to always follow the Rule of Law and Due Process in all he is doing in office, if he wants Imo people to queue behind him.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper in Owerri, the President of Imo Integrity Group, Prince Vincon Uwakwe-Uwandu asked Governor Uzodinma not to toe the line of former Governor Rochas Okorocha who relished Lawlessness, which characterized his Eight years in office, and is today haunting him.

Uwakwe-Uwandu said that his Organization read where Uzodinma described Okorocha as a Corrupt and Lawless Leader, and therefore implored Uzodinma to thread carefully so that he does not emulate Okorocha in disobeying the Rules that guide constituted Authorities.

“We advise Governor Uzodinma not to make the same mistake Okorocha made and should at all times obey Rule of Law and follow due process” the President said.

He lamented that it is against the Rule of Law and due process, for Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen of the Local Government Areas to dissolve legally constituted Town Union Executives in the Communities, and impose hand- picked individuals as Town Union Executives, pointing out that such unlawful acts could cause trouble in the Communities and in Imo State in general.

“It is unlawful, and invitation to chaos and mayhem for appointed Council Chairmen to dissolve legally constituted Town Unions elected by Communities to run their affairs. It is against the law” he said.

He said that former Governor Rochas Okorocha tried it through various contraptions, but failed. He said that the present administration in the State should follow rules and Laws of the land.

Imo Integrity Group maintained that it likes Rule of Law to guide every action of Leaders and the citizens, because it engenders peace, progress and development, pointing out that where extant Laws are trampled upon, peace and orderliness take flight.

He said that Town Unions should be allowed to exist on their own while political parties should operate separately, adding that a situation whereby Town Unions are muddled up with political parties will not work well in the communities and for Imo State.

He commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for following due process and Rule of Law in tackling Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

“I commend the Court for asking Okorocha to forfeit some of his property to Imo State, and salute Governor Uzodinma in toeing due process in this matter” he said.

Uwakwe-Uwandu maintained that Nigeria is now in a democracy and not military regime, stressing that constituted Authorities should pursue its assignments by following the dictates of the law, advising that the issue of dissolving Town Unions must be looked into immediately, by making sure that Rule of Law and due process were not thrown overboard, for the peace of Imo Communities and the State.