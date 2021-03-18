APGA Chieftain, Nduka Kicks Off Mbaise Schools Competition.

By NKama Chioma.

An APGA Chieftain and the CEO of Nduka Anyanwu Foundation in his usual way of improving standard of education as well of promoting education in the state and as a means of helping keep students on their toes has recently kicked off the years school debate competition.

The competition which began on the 17th of March,2021 can be best described as an event full of joy, happiness and excitement for the students In Ekwerazu, Ahaizu Mbaise LGA as the venue was filled up with students from different schools who came to cheer up both their mates and friends as eleven schools from that area were selected to contest in the first elimination stage which would provide Three schools that would compete with those that would emerge victoriously on Friday the 19th of March from Ahiara.

Anyanwu in his opening speech reminded the students the importance of them taking their studies serious stressing, that quality education remains the bedrock to success of any society

Continuing, he asked them to shun illicit behaviors and live good and modest lives portraying both their parents and the society in good light.

Still speaking, he asked the participating students from the various schools to see the competition as a game and not a do or die affair thus, urged them to take the result in good fate by embracing the spirit of sportsmanship no matter it’s outcome.

Information made available to Trumpeta has it that, the following schools are the 11 schools that took part in the first round of the competition from Ekwerazu

El-Shadai Secondary School Obohia,Girls Secondary School Ekwerazu ,Umokirika Stereograhic College, Bethrand Okonkwo Academy, Model Secondary School Umokirika, Prince and Princess Secondary School Obohia, Convenant International Secondary School Okirikanweke, Umokirika Technical Secondary School and Comprehensive Secondary School Oparanadim.

Interestingly, after the intellectual exercise which was full of lots of brainstorming exercise three best emerged with Bethrand Okonkwo Academy leading with 1st position, Model Secondary School Umokirika came 2nd while Comprehensive Secondary School Okirikanweke emerged 3rd.

To show appreciation to the various schools present for their time, they were all gifted writing materials alongside other incentives that would help enhance their studies.

Hon. Nduka Anyanwu made it known to Trumpeta that the competition is very Paramount to him for it is his own way of giving back to the society from the little he has gained from them.

Continuing, he explained that the three schools that won from Ekwerazu would slog it out with the schools that would emerge victoriously after tomorrow’s event which would be taking place at Community Primary School Oru Opposite Nduka Anyanwu’s Foundation.

He therefore , urged the students to be at their best for mouth watering gifts awaits the 1st three persons.

He mentioned that the winners would go with the following

1st Prize #100,000 with one year scholarship for the three participants

2nd Prize #50,000 with writing materials with the 3rd prize being #30,000 with writing materials.

He therefore stated ,that a new date would be fixed for the grand finale after Easter Celebration to enable the contestants have some time to read.

Anyanwu encouraged them to stop gallivanting unnecessary but rather, go and get themselves ready for the D-Day as he concluded.