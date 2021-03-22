Why Govt Revoked State Land Ex Gov’s Sister Acquired

By Onyekachi Eze

Reasons behind the recent revocation of over forty-nine plots of land supposedly belonging to a family member of Imo’s past Governor, Rochas Okorocha have emerged.

Imo State Government, through the State Housing Corporation had over the weekend revoked 49 plots of land belonging to Senator Okorocha’s elder sister, Mrs. Geraldine Obinali.

Part of the reasons, according to a public announcement signed by the General Manager of the Housing Corporation, Barr. Chinedu Mbakwe Obi, said the purpose for alloting the huge plots to her wasn’t utilized.

“Sequel to all legal actions taken to notify Jessdean Ventures Ltd. of No. 3 Okeoma Close, Trans-Egbu Layout, Owerri owned by Geraldine Obinali (Nee Okorocha), We hereby revoke the following plot numbers in Redemption Housing Estate Phase III issued to her for the sole purpose of providing infrastructural facilities in the Estates which was never carried out”.

The affected plots numbers according to the press release are:

RHE III/258, 424, 423, 422, 420, 419, 418, 417, 416, 415, 414, 403, 421, 244, 244A, 245, 249, 250, 256, 275, 270, 266, 264, 407, 308, 402A, 413, 412, 411, 409, 408, 405, 267, 271, 274, 276, 273, 272, 268, 254/255, 257, 243, 269, 261, 242, 253, 246, 410;

In a related development the general public who may have transacted on the above listed plots have been notified to visit the Imo State Housing Corporation with the original papers for ratifications.

It would be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma for the past months have embarked on recovery of projects said to be illegally acquired by his predecessor, family and associates.