ONWUBIKO PARTNERS SWAN TO PROMOTE COMPLETION OF N10bn SPORTS ACADEMY COMPLEX ..Sets To Unveil Club

The CEO/President of Onwubuiko International Sports Academy, Hon Innocent Onwubuiko has partnered members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter for the promotion of the construction of his Onwubuiko Int’l Soccer Academy complex.

Hon Onwubuiko who made known during a parley with SWAN members on Saturday at the stadium site said when completed the sports edifice will worth about N10bn.

The American based sports philanthropist said he was motivated into sighting the sporting academy complex in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo State, his native land with the aim of empowering the youths as well as attracting development in the area.

“We intend to build a Hotel behind the main stadium for spectators who visit from afar which will improve the community’s economy.

” The main bowl which is estimated to hold about 30,000 capacity crowd will be accompanied with an indoor sports hall and other sporting facilities including the students hostel for athletes and players of the academy.

Onwubiko further said he was driven by his youthful passion in contributing towards the sustenance of the growth and development of sports in Imo State and Nigeria especially at the grassroots level, decried the recent ranking drop of the nation’s age groups football like the Flying Eagles and the Eaglets.

On why he is building such money spilling investments in his rural community instead of urban areas considering its commercial advantages, he said that he is being propelled by an Igbo adage that says charity begins at home ( Aku ruo ulo).

He appealed to other privileged Nigerians to invest in sports informing that sports aids a lot in curbing social vices and creates meaningful employment opportunities for youths.

Meanwhile, the Onwubuiko Football Club that has already secured a slot to play in this seasons Nation Wide League 2 will be officially launched/unveiled today at the sports complex with fun far.

Part of the activities lined up for the event includes a friendly match Team A of Imo Angels FC (Queens Invitational Champion) and their Team B while Onwubuiko FC will equally take on Campos FC in another novelty game to entertain the guests and showcase their potentials.