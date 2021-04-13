POWER LIFTING ENHANCES PRODUCTIVITY THAN DRUGS – EMOGHAVWE Advises

Against the background belief in certain quarters that power lifting sporting activities causes impotence, Mr Monday Emoghavwe (MON) says rather the sports enhances sexual productivity more than any drug or therapy in the world.

Emoghavwe who’s a three times para Olympic gold medalist in power lifting and also a Chief Coach in Power Lifting with Federal Capital Territory Sports Council, Abuja disclosed this in an interaction with news men at the on going National Sports Festival christened Edo 2020.

According to him” power lifting sports is one sports that enhances sexual productivity among men. It’s the best therapy for fertility any time any day. Whoever that is spreading the information that

power lifting sports causes sterility is merely spreading tissues of lies from the pit of hell” he warned.

Emoghavwe who’s a pioneer member of Power Lifting Federation of Nigeria and a referee of repute lamented on lack of equipments for training in Nigeria especially during their hay days but commended the Federal Government for its commitments towards the upliftment of the sports in Nigeria noting that the nation has garnered many laurels from the sports in many global events and should not be allowed to die.

According to the one time President of Power Lifting Para Olympic Committee” power lifting is one sports that is money spinning, it has helped in removing some disabled persons from the streets of begging. The problem of the sports in Nigeria is lack of encouragement and training equipments. All over the world, power lifting is a game to watch”he noted.

He advised parents to encourage their children to participate in sporting activities especially power lifting noting the sports as new in Nigeria sporting games.

Among the challenges also mitigating against para power lifting sports, the Chief Coach further lamented that often the location of their training facilities which he said is most often urbanized and considering the fact that their members are physically challenged, it deters them moreso with the nation’s hectic transportation system and called for spreading of the training facilities and equipments, so that it could be easily accessible to their members.