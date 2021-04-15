PG Appointment Crisis: Imo Govt Moves In, To Release Harmonized List

By Okey Alozie

Secretary to the state government (SGI) Chief Comas Iwu has finally stepped into President General crisis in the 647 autonomous communities in the state to bring peace through harmonization process.

Our reporter who visited some of the communities last week observed that what led to the crisis was the alleged imposition of President Generals by political leaders and traditional rulers.

The rejection of the imposed President Generals by some communities caused serious uproar leading to demonstrations.

The crisis was said to have escalated when the political appointees insisted that their cronies must be sworn in as PGS and after the swearing in things began to fall apart in the Local Government Areas.

Information gathered by Trumpeta is that the Interim Management Committee Chairman, (IMC) of the 27 Local Government Areas refused to work with them and this compounded the issue.

Against this backdrop, the SGI stepped into the matter and set up a committee for harmonization. The committee has held series of meeting with those involved in the crisis.

In some places, the traditional rulers and IMC were mandated to handle the harmonization and bring report to the office of SGI.

Since the crisis started, the worst areas include Ahiazu Mbaise, Aboh Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

Others are Ihitteuboma, Oguta, Nwangele, Okigwe and Ngor Okpala LGA.

Right now, the IMC Chairman of Ahiazu Mbaise Chief Lary Chikwe has been under fire for using the power of his office to impose PGS in the area.

Commissioner for Environment, Chief Iyke Njoku and S.A to the governor on water resource, Hon Tanana Biaduo are also under fire by their people for imposing PGS in Aboh Mbaise LGA where they come from.

Some part of Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA have protested against their IMC Chairman for the same imposition of PGs in the various communities.

Oguta LGA is boiling because of this alleged imposition.

Some of the rejected PGs according to our source are people suspected to have person nongrata in the society.

Another information available to our news desk is that the harmonized list will be officially published by next week.

Some IMC chairmen that could not handle their harmonization programme very well may be suspended.