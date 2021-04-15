WHY VANDREZZER FC BID FAREWELL TO NNL ..Cites Sabotage

More facts have continued to emerge why one of the fast rising private owned club side in the Nigerian league decided to quit the nations second tire league, the Nigerian National League NNL.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the Lagos based side who recently moved their base from Uyo in Akwa Ibom state to Agege stadium in Lagos cited sabotage against their efforts to reposition our league as well as help to make it visible for marketablity as the majotr trason behind their decision.

The paper also gathered that the teams action may not be unconnected to the fine recently imposed on them by the organizers of the NNL after their game agaisnt Go Round FC at Omok, River state were they were alleged to have violated the rule of the game.

“The Management of Vandrezzer Football Club of Lagos has decided to withdraw from further participation from all activities of the Nigeria National League with immediate effect.

“The decision becomes imperative in view of the fact that the Management and Board of the Nigeria National League as presently constituted has demonstrated enough resolve and communicated same to us in clear terms that our club, with its transformation agenda is not in any way needed in the NNL league.

“Recall that in our bid to reposition the league and open it up to become visible enough to be able to generate revenue in accordance with global best practices; we requested and received a written approval from the hierarchy of the Nigeria National League an approval to stream live, all our games home and away. Our intentions were to expose the league to the world, at enormous expense to us and our sponsors, in order for easy marketability and standardization.