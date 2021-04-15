Imo Angels Tackle All Stars Int’l in Friendly Game Saturday

As part of activities lined up to recognise the achievement at Sango Ota in Ogun state last Month, Imo Angels FC will this Saturday at the Old Township Stadium tackle Imo All Stars Int’l in a friendly encounter.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports desk on the friendly shortly after their training session Thursday at the Old stadium along Tetlow road, Chinwendu Ajoku who topped the scorers chart at Ogun said the game will be exciting as some of them will use the opportunity to learn one or tow tricks and experience from the former professional players who are now members of the All Stars.

She said they watched some them play in their hey days and that it will also add to their confidence playing against their fathers who have also been encouraging and mentoring them.

Also speaking, General Manager of Imo Angels FC, Mr Chuks Dike (also a member of All Stars Int’l) said the match will afford the management an opportunity to try some of the young talents who couldn’t travel to Ogun last Month as well as those joining them newly.

He said the team is equally preparing for more friendlies in the near future including one with Rivers Angels as the team is keeping to shape ahead of the Aiteo cup when NFF gives the go ahead.

The team who recently featured in an exhibition match during the official unveiling of Onwubiko Int’l Sports Academy at Ngor Okpala is expected to also launch the 8 Queens Invitational Trophy won at Ogun state in a yet to announced date.