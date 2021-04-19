Suspended IBC Journalist, Vivian Ottih Cries Out, Wants Info Commissioner To Save Her Soul



A Journalist of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, Vivian Ottih has cried out of her problems and subsequently has asked the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Hon Declan Emelumba to save her soul.

Trumpeta recalls that Ottih, a nursing mother was suspended last year by the management of her establishment for certain alleged offences.

A year after the suspension she was barred from receiving salaries, Ottih has cried out lamenting alleged maltreatment from the Commissioner for information prompting her to open up.

Ottih in a social media posts she made available for the attention of Emelumba, the outgoing chairperson of Imo State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, states;

“Exactly about this time of the year last year 2020, you wrongly accused me of holding a PRESS CONFERENCE against the government of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma. That false accusation aided by Permanent Secretary ministry of Information Chikodi Emenalum and the erstwhile DG of IBC Ezikiel OPARA baptized me with an INDEFINITE SUSPENSION without pay for about one year now. Even though my plea was for little to FEED and take care of MYSELF and my New born baby. My life, and that of the new born baby and other of my children meant nothing to you and your ADVISERS. BUT to GOD BE THE GLORY, I AM STILL ALIVE AND WATCHING YOU ALL..

Mr. COMMISSIONER Sir, another FALSE ALLEGATIONS again from you and your cohorts AGAINST MY PERSON/OFFICE is EXTREME CALLOUSNESS AND WICKEDNESS. This time you are accusing me of organizing a protest against this government for whatever reason only known to you and your cohorts.

Mr Hon Commissioner sir, I know you read me very well on this platform, yes for truth, Protest is A DEMOCRATIC PROCESS any Reasonable and Responsive government should appreciate and welcome. It is one of the Juices of DEMOCRACY and no one should be killed or punished for partaking in a PROTEST.

BUT sir, the truth of the matter now, is that presently, I have no INTENTION, or NEED TO Organize or Hold any protest against the government. Anytime the need for PROTEST arises I will gallantly do that with a Proper Notice to your office and other appropriate authorities, AND no amount of Your INTIMIDATION/HARRASSMENT WILL STOP ME..

Lastly, Hon commissioner for information sir, the office of a Commissioner should be more busier with proper GOVERNANCE rather than allowed such an Honorable office to be used by CHARLATANS for individual WITCH-HUNT OR BE ENGAGED IN AN IN-HOUSE UNION POLITICS /LEADERSHIP TUSSLES…

You have been over used against me my Honourable Commissioner for Information.

STOP! THINK! AND WATCH YOUR BACK.

Most importantly, MY HANDS ARE VERY CLEAN

Nwamkpa Modestus my dearest brother, you can as well help me beg your boss to leave me alone, and face what is facing him (IMO)