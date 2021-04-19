Sports Devt Promotes Key for Empowerment – EOFC President, Sir Obidinma ..Salutes Gallant Imo Athletes At Edo 2020

More calls have been made for the development of sporting facilities and athletes especially at the grassroots level to promote youth empowerment.

This latest call was made by the President of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) while interacting with Trumpeta sports desk on the just concluded National Sports Festival NSF, tagged “Edo 2020”.

Sir Obidinma who used the medium to commend Imo athletes for their gallant performance at the 2020 NSF in Edo especially for winning 10 gold medals and placing 10th on the over all medal table (1st in the South East) said the state is richely blessed with talents but needed to harnessed properly and developed.

“Let me tell you my brother, sports development is key to empowering our

if only we can ensure that sporting facilities and athletes are well developed.

“In some developed countries you can see that youths are constantly engaged meaningfully in one sport or the other which enables them to enhance their skills and become greater personalities.

“You would also agree with me that when this is in place, crime and social vices usually goes down.

“That’s why in Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy, we are sensitive to development of motivating the young talents to achieve their dream.

“Our role model, late Elkanah Onyeali in his days as a player and his time as administrator always advocated and worked towards ensuring that sport facilities and athletes are developed for maximum out put.

Sir Obidinma who is the CEO of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation, the parent body of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy meanwhile, advised the young athletes to always stay committed to their training schedule and studies noting that education is very important and can not be separated from sports.