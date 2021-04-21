LaLiga U-15 Promises: Heartland Young Lads Secure Quarterfinal Ticket

Heartland FC U-15 secured a quarter final place at the ongoing NPFL/LALIGA U-15 Promises Championship, with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Katsina United, on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Chikwere Chigamezu’s 12 mins effort proved the difference in what was his third goal of the campaign, which also gave the junior Naze Millionaires a seat in the last eight with the likes of Warri Wolves, Akwa United, Kano Pillars among others.

Coach Obinna YarYar’s tutored boys will however today file out against Rivers United in their last group C dead rubber encounter, having defeated Adamawa United 3 nil during their opening match day one face off.