EOCF Staff In Celebration Mood, As Sir Obidinma Marks Birthday

The Management and Staff of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, which is also the parent body of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy were in celebration mood on Monday as they celebrated their CEO, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC).

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports Desk shortly after a brief get together to mark the memorable occassio at the EOCF office along Wetheral road off Christ Church road, Owerri, the Project Manager of the Foundation, Mrs Oparah Ngozi Uzoamaka said the entire staff of EOCF are excited and celebrating the birthday of one of the best boss.

“We in Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation are indeed very excited because our boss, Sir Obidinma marked his birthday today and we are very proud of his antecedents.

“We are celebrating a quintessential Boss whose uncommon style of leadership has shown that he has a kind and Godly heart.

“As we wish him a hearty happy birthday, we also pray for God to continue to bless and keep him and his lovely family.

“It’s important to note here that is philanthropic nature which has been very evident is what has endured him to the masses in his area and beyond.

“His strong pont has been the ethics left behind by our icon, Late Elkanah Onyeali (his father) which we at the Foundation are trying to impact into the youths in through our activities especially the football academy in other to produce more of the Onyeali’s who can carry on the legacy of being well principled and good citizens in our society as well as succeeding as professional footballers.

Highlight of the brief party was cuting of the birthday cake with special prayers said for Sir Obidinma and family.