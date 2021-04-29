Nigerians Call For Electoral Reforms, As INEC Fixes Date For 2023 Elections

Reactions have continued to trail the February 18 ,2023 date fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the general elections in the country,following current security situation in Nigeria with its resultant loss of lives and valuables.

Experts, activists,opposition politicians among other Nigerians are worried,expressing concern over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country and why the 2023 general election should be the priority of INEC now.

An Owerri based Legal practitioner ,Barr John Obi who spoke to Trumpeta newspaper yesterday said “INEC is anxious to release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election immediately after the Anambra Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021 but fail to understand that there can’t be election without peace.”

He said Imo State Government is shut down already and Military men were also seen positioned strategically in and out of the Government House Owerri, Amawusa axis, observing the movements of persons within the affected area.

Imolites lwere seen standing along the road sides, some sitting in front of their homes and others were standing in groups discussing the night attacks.”

A cross section of Imolites who spoke expressed tension ,adding that Palpable fear has continued to grip citizens of the state and Nigeria at large, following attack by gunmen in various facilities in the country

They said that the situation in Nigeria had kept people in perpetual fear as no one knows when the enemies will strike and such does not call for election.

A country with its judiciary on strike shouldn’t be talking about election date,they said.

Recall that the INEC boss,said by the principle established by the Commission, the 2023 General Election will hold on Saturday 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this known on Wednesday during a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organized by the Senate Committee on INEC.

The people are anxious to know the legal framework to govern the conduct of the 2023 general elections.