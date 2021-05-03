Workers Day Friendly: NBA Sizes Up NMA, As Lawyers End Law -Week With Fun Fare

It was indeed a fun fare outing as members of the Nigerian Barr Association NBA, Imo State Chapter last Saturday drew with members of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA, in a friendly football match.

The encounter which was part of the activities lined up for the state NBA’s Law -week with the theme; “Federalism In Nigeria: The Imperatives of Restructuring”, which incidentally coincided with 2021 “Workers Day” celebration held at the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education mini stadium along Orlu road, Owerri.

Trumpeta sports desk reports that the first half belonged to the Medical doctors who score two surgical goals that operated on the ego of the lawyers.

The second half however belonged to the Lawyers who filed better a case in that stanza and eventually came up with good and precise judgement to restore parity.

The NBA equally made frantic efforts to find a soothing sentence to win the games but NMA stayed resolute in defence as the game ended 2-2.

The encounter was well attended by officials and members of the professional bodies who all trooped out to support their associations.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports desk, Barr Ugochukwu Alinnor expressed delight that the game lived up to expectations although he regretted that NBA missed wonderful opportunity to win the encounter.

He praised the NMA team noting that the games has been a ritual for NBA in Imo as they have also used the period to exercise their body and keep fit especially in the mix of the COVID -19 pandemic outbreak.

The novelty match was well attended by members of the twob professional bodies including; Chairman of NBA Owerri Branch, Nze J. I. Ogamba Esq. Who led the immediate past 1st National Vice President NBA, S. C. Imo Esq, the immediate past Chairman NBA Owerri Branch, D. O. Nosike Esq, amongst other dignitaries.

Others are, Dr. Odinaka who led other members of NMA to witness the thrilling encounter.