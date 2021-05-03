Imo FA Holds Congress May 12 ..Reconstitutes Committees

The Imo State Football Association otherwise known as “Imo FA” has reconstituted its working committees and have fixed Wednesday May 12, 2021 as date for its congress.

According to a communique made available to Trumpeta Sports Desk which was signed by the state FA Secretary, Mr Goddy Ndudi after their board meeting, the FA among other resolutions said the Congress will hold at the State Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Secretariats, Owerri.

“FA resolves to dissolve its sub committees for 2020/21 following expiration of the tenure of its members .

“The board also has approved the appointment of Hon Ugochukwu Nnah as the FA consultant in other to boost its Internally Generated Revenue IGR, as we as made ex -international, Ifeanyi Ekwueme member of the Marketing /Sponsorship sub committee owing to his effective outreach.

“The board resolved fixed amount for various affiliate bodies of the FA as Premier League Clubs male/female will pay N250,000 while National League side will pay N200,000.

” The FA also revealed plans to soon organize Veterans Football Tournament later this year urging members to scout for sponsors.

“The board gave the new Imo FA Vice Chairman, Barr Ifeanyi Dike “Fella” words of commendation for the wonderful manner he has been handling affairs of body since assuming office.

“The FA among other also resolved to recognize Coach Emmanuel Amuneke as an honourable member of the body following his tremendous achievements in football in the nation and beyond.

“Plans to legitimize the the position and role of Zonal Administrators was recommended which will then be approved by the congress