EOCF Mourns With Sir Obidinma Over GrandMum’s Demise ..As Nneoma Theresa Nwadike Goes Home May 14

Members of the Management and Staff of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation the parent owner of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy have commiserated with their CEO, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) over the death of his grandmother, Late Nneoma Theresa Nwadike.

In a massage of courage by Mrs Uzoamaka Ngozi Opara, EOCF Project Manager, she advised Sir Obidinma not to grieve too long as Mama has gone to be with the Lord who is the maker and owner of all creatures.

She however urged all members of the Nwadike family to try and sustain the legacy left behind by Mama and to carry on the good flag of peace and progress she was known for to the next generations.

In a release made available to Trumpeta, a wake keeping will be held for Late Nneoma Theresa Nwadike at her late husbands compound at Umueze -Umuorlu Isu in Nwangele LGA, on Thursday May 13, 2021 while her remains will be laid to rest on Friday May 14, 2021 at her late husbands home, Umueze -Umuorlu Isu in Nwangele LGA immediately after a burial mass by 9am at St Mary Catholic Church Umuorlu ISu in Nwangele LGA.

The release further indicates that reception of guests holds immediately after at St Mary Primary School field in Umuorlu Isu in Nwangele.