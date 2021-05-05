INEC Gives Imo New 1,235 Polling Units .Owerri Municipal, West, North, Ikeduru, Aboh Mbaise, Mbaitoli Top List



By Innocent Osuoha.

In preparation for the resumption of Continuous Voters Registration exercise scheduled for June 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Imo State, has upgraded a total of 1235 new polling units as a way of ensuring easy voter access to Polling Units.

According to the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Emeka Ezeonu who disclosed this in Owerri while briefing the Press, the new Polling Units emerged from the already existing 3523 Polling Units in the state.

He said the state now has a total of 4758 Polling Units which will make for proximity as well as curb human traffic during elections adding that the Commission would continue to improve the quality of access to electoral services provided to all Nigerian voters including persons with disability.

On the allocation of the new Polling Units in the LGAs, the Imo REC announced that Aboh Mbaise got 79, Ahiazu Mbaise 52, Ehime Mbano 23, Ezinihitte Mbaise 39, Ideato North 23 and Ideato South 39.

9 polling units were sited at Ihitte Uboma, Ikeduru 80, Isiala Mbano 54, Isu 5, Mbaitoli 78, Ngor Okpala 45, Njaba 19, Nkwerre 23 and Nwangele 14.

Obowu LGA got 21 new Polling units, Oguta 55 ,Ohaji/Egbema 56, Okigwe 45, Onuimo 2 , Orlu 45, Orsu 12, Oru West 29 while Oru East 57. Owerri Municipal and Owerri North got 122 and 91 respectively just as Owerri West now has 117.

Prof Ezeonu, however, made it clear that no new polling units were created rather existing ones were upgraded warning that buildings or facilities in dispute will not be used as polling units.

Other places where polling units will never be sited include private compounds, royal palaces, residences of government officials or party buildings, places designated for religious worships or any place that may deny voter easy access.

Prof Ezeonu, however, lamented that many PVCs were yet to be claimed and advised those yet to claim theirs to endeavour to do so as no PVC would be released by proxy.