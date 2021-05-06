Imo Security Model and All of Us

By Henry Ekpe

Iconic Author, Chinua Achebe wrote in his epic Book “Things Fall Apart”, that “Eneke the Bird said that since men have learnt how the shoot without missing, it has learnt how to fly without perching”

This is the scenario of the issue concerning insecurity in Imo State now as the State Chief Executive Officer, cum Chief Security Officer, Senator Hope Uzodinma has decided to adopt another measure to tackle the security problem in the state since the first one failed woefully.

if Hoodlums have decided to keep the leaders and citizens of Imo State wide awake by their activities, the Governor adopted a method that will keep them on their toes without resting, he said.

According to the Governor, he is ready and willing to take the fight of insecurity in the State to the door steps of the criminals and their sponsors.

On Wednesday, Uzodinma arrived the State from Abuja and relaunched what he called Operation Search and Flush Security outfit.

However, before then, there had existed the same Search and Flush Security model made up of various Security Agencies. But what the Governor did in the latest action according to him was to add more fire power and strength to the already existing security outfit with addition of more vehicles and other logistics.

I think the Governor had no alternative than to fortify further the security outfit of the State, since a rag tag group of “Unknown Gun” men made a mess of the security Architecture of the State on Easter Monday, by storming the State capital, ravaged through the Correctional Centre in Owerri, burnt vehicles, released prisoners and literally sacked the State police Headquarters, without a whimper of resistance from the security outfit for which Imo Government spent Billions of Naira previously.

Imo State thanked their God after the incident as the invaders could have easily entered the Imo State Government House without any fight.

Till date, it has remained a mystery how such a security breach could take place without any casualty recorded on both sides. It is one of the wonders of the world!

However, both the State and Federal Government have assured that Imo State will be shocked with the discovery of the Investigation whenever it is released.

Many Imo citizens believe that the result of the Findings is certain to throw up more issues that will either crack the invasion or take the State to another round of controversies.

According to the Governor and his spokesmen, the insecurity in the State has a political undertone which only divulging the names of the sponsors would either bury the matter finally as they would be prosecuted, or resurrect other salient issues as regards Imo State and political desperation.

Already, the insecurity in the State has taken its tool on the entire population, as both the Economic and socio-relationships in the State are becoming bleak

Obviously as expected, the Security in the State was beefed up after the attack on Government facilities in the State and the Governor’s personal House. Such a situation in peace time has already affected the psych of Imo populace who are not used to living in an environment akin to a “police State”.

Already, both the people and the security personnel are victims of the ugly situation which shows that chaos and mayhem do no one any good.

In the last count, about four unarmed civilians have been gunned down by security men for one reason or the other.

Two Imo State University (IMSU) students, one youthful Business man from Ngor Okpala LGA and a farmer ferrying Pigs to his farm in his Bus are the recorded civilian victims.

This development has sent shock waves to the Imo citizenry, who through the gory developments have realized the enormity of the insecurity in the State.

Even at that, many security men have also lost their lives since the conflagration started.

Some of the security personnel who died were in their posts providing security for the people but were attacked by criminals for no just cause.

Some were simply killed while off duty, but were targeted just because they were security personnel.

These developments are highly condemnable as the dead from both the civilians and security personnel are Human beings, with fathers, mothers, children and relations.

The matter is more worrisome that these people died, not at the scene of the problem that triggered off the insecurity in the State, but at different locations after the Easter Monday invasion. What an Irony!

While this ugly situation lasts, it is pertinent that the security men who came to fight the criminals in Imo State realize the difference between rogues and the innocent citizens who come out to pursue their legitimate businesses.

This is because all of those felled in this confusion have been identified to be people pursuing genuine businesses of the day.

Therefore, this brings us to the question of the socio- relationship between the Imo populace and the security personnel who came to provide safe Heaven for the masses to live peacefully.

For sure, the biggest success for every security operation is the cordial relationship between the “protector and the protected”.

When there is a smooth relationship between Imo people and the security personnel, the criminals among the populace would easily be fished out.

No hostile security outfit with the masses would expect to get good responses from the citizens. Therefore, it is very important that these security operatives armed to the tooth see themselves as part of the society, by treating the people with respect, which in the other hand gives the masses the sense of belonging to act as information conduits for the security organs to achieve great results in the present situation we found ourselves in Imo State.

In the same vein, the masses especially the youths must realize that security is for the good of the people.

Indeed, criminals do not grow on trees, but among the people, and live with the people. Therefore, a very amiable relationship between Imo masses and the Security Agents will expose more than can be obtained by sense of force.

Globally, the major assignment of the security personnel in the society is to protect lives and property. Any society without adequate society makes the list of Horbes theory where life is short, nasty and brutish.

The lives and property that are being protected by security are the people who live in peace to venture out of their homes and transact businesses which runs the economy.

In Imo State now, there is palpable fear which sends people scurrying home the moment it is six pm. And it is gradually assuming the norm for every Owerri resident in the State capital, which is the engine room of the State’s economy.

Owerri as we know it is a Tourist Heaven, with visitors thronging into the State every weekend to spend their monies.

As we write, the Nightlife for which Owerri is known has collapsed, which soon will tell on the State’s economy.

Two days ago, three of my staff escaped death by the Whiskers, as they nearly were felled by stray bullets fired by security men pursuing an alleged armed robber around UBA, Ikenegbu Layout by 8pm.

For this they have vowed not to remain in Owerri beyond six pm every day, instead they throw in the towel.

Such is the situation now, that even moving from one part of Owerri to the other is a herculean task. This is an indication that insecurity has a multiplier effect, which trickles down to lowest sector of the economy.

And again, one has been wondering, why among the Five States of the Southeast Zone, it was only Imo State these Hoodlums targeted, which has now plunged the State into difficult times!

This is left for the Governor and his Aides to decipher, which the result of the investigation on the Mayhem will help unravel.

For now, caution is the word for Imo residents. While the Security Men do their jobs with caution, the citizens should stay out of trouble until this Cup passes away. The Bible says that “A living Dog is better than a Dead Lion” I rest my case.