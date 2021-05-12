Transfer Saga: Heartland Mgt Cry Wolf Over Nnoshiri’s Move To Katsina UTD ..Lament Neglect From NFF/NPFL On Matter

The transfer quagmire involving former Heartland FC prodigy, Samuel “Raulbebe” Nnoshiri to Katsina United has continued to generate heated argument as the former owners has cried wolf.

Recall that during the break, Trumpeta Newspaper reported on its sports page attempts by Heartland FC players who were making moves to pitch tent with other clubs owing to the unsavoury welfare package in the club including backlog of unpaid salaries and bonuses.

Few weeks after that report, the transfer movement of Samuel Nnoshiri and his colleague, Ayo to Katsina United as well as Shedrack Oghali who moved to Rivers United was awash in many dailies and online.

The club at some point equally declared the said player, Samuel Nnoshiri AWOL in a release made available by the then Media Officer, Cosmos Chukwuemeka stating that he still had subsisting contract that will only expire at the end of the current season and that he was duly paid his sign on fee which apparently fell on deaf ears.

Just last Sunday, during some of the resumption games of the 2020/21 NPFL second stanza, Samuel Nnoshiri was reported to have recorded his first goal for his new outfit making it his 6th goal of the season after recording 5 goals in Heartland FC coloures (which made him the clubs top scorer during the first stanza of the league).

Meanwhile, Heartland management team recently in a media release made available by the Media Director, Solomon Onu claimed they do not no the where about of their most prized player but in a swift statement to clear some arguments heating up among the club stakeholders, fans and even sports journalists, the club accused NFF and NPFL of neglecting them during the purported transfer of their player without duly hearing their own side of the story in the dealings.

According to the club’s Licensing Officer, Mr Tonex Chukwu,

“NFF/NPFL owe us and Nigerians an explanation why and how they shut us Heartland fc out in this Nnoshiri saga.we have officially protested in words and writing to no avail thus raising our suspicion that their grave yard silence speaks volume of their alleged complicity.

“Immagine a contract termination notice that did not get to us,back dated and worse still did not meet international sporting standard.(check dates of application/approval of DTC.

“Recall also Heartland was denied right to self lm or recruit because of alleged FIFA transfer ban which according to NPFL/NFF involved the shutting down of the clubs TMS portal thus not allowing us to sign in new players.

On the laughable claim of club failing to pay him outstanding salaries.May it be told us that all clubs evolved their own pattern of managing the COVID-19 impact viz a viz payment of salaries.

“Player in question being on loan with the club for over two seasons, In 2020/2021 seaon,he renegotiated and got a year contract valued at 1m aside from salaries and bonuses,which I can tell he was duely paid his clearance fee and salaries up to Feb before his sudden disappearance and reemergence in Katsina Utd colors..

“Arguing from a three point position,Heartland fc queries the overriding interest of the football house in this matter(2)What impetus does the Katsina UTD to neglect Heartland in seeking the services of their player under discuss?

(3)Why did the football house foreclose Heartland FC from stating their own side of the case?

Summary-Nnoshiri was illegally transferred to Katsina Utd thus making ineligible to feature for any other club, Heartland vs Katsina Utd match inclusive.