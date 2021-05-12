EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Extols Tranmere Rovers Fighting Spirit ..Says, “My Dad’s Club Will Return To Limelight Again”

Following the conclusion of the English Football League EFL, especially the English League 2, the CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy EOFA, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has commended his father’s former and foremost team in England, Tranmere Rovers FC for picking a play -off place to League 1.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports Desk shortly after the EFL games were rounded up over the weekend, Sir Obidinma said; “Am very optimistic my dad’s former team will return back to glory days.

“Tranmere is one of the traditional clubs in England especially in Liverpool and my father, Late Elkanah Onyeali “Mercedes” as he was fondly called started his professional stint with them while he was still in school.

“His legacy, is in fact the reason behind the establishment of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, to immortalize his humanitarian life style and desire to educate and empower talented youths.

The Foundation in fulfillment of our icon’s vision and aspirations decided to float the football club, Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy to identify, groom and expose future stars as well as guiding and aiding them to become responsible and worthy ambassadors of our society.

“We are seriously perfecting our synergy with Tranmere Rovers FC with the view to create avenue to furnish them with our well groomed talents, the next Elkanah Onyeali’s.

“So we at EOFA are very optimistic that Tranmere Rovers will bounce back to elite league, ” Sir Obidinma concluded.

Tranmere Rovers on Saturday booked a place for the English League 2 play off games as they seek qualification back to League 1.

With 73 points, the Liverpool based side place 6th on the final table of English League 2 log which qualified them for the play off alongside Bolton Wonderers FC (former side of Austin Jay Jay Okocha), Morecambe FC, Newport County FC and Forest Green Rovers to fight for the remaining slot to League 1.

According to the fixtures for the EFL League 2 play off, Tranmere Rovers FC face Morecambe FC while Bolton Wonderers FC take on Forest Green Rovers in a two legged fixture for a final game to be played at the Wembley Stadium later on.