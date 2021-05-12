Eze Leo Nwokocha Hosts Mbaise Monarchs, Gets Confidence Vote From Traditional Rulers



By Okey Alozie

HRH Eze Leo Nwokocha, Chairman Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers Penultimate Sunday played host to all the traditional rulers in the three local government areas of Mbaise.

The Royal fathers during the meeting which took place at the palace of Eze Leo Nwokocha in Umunneto autonomous community, Nguru in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State, passed vote of confidence on the chairman of Mbaise council of traditional rulers.

The Royal fathers promised to give him full support needed to succeed in office as well as remain loyal to him.

Eze Nwokocha in his reply promised to live up to their expectations adding that his leadership will bring peace and unity in Mbaise nation.

Eze Nwokocha who recently won the chairman of Mbaise council of traditional rulers for the second time is also the traditional ruler of Umunneato autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise.

In a chat with newsmen shortly after the meeting, Eze Nwokocha begged the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to come to the rescue of his people and provide good roads in Mbaise land.

According to him, the major roads in Mbaise have now turned to death trap. In his words “Our roads have collapsed and need urgent attention now” he said.

Our reporter gathered that Ngor Okpala Eke-Ahiara road which is about 50km is now in a very bad condition and requires urgent attention from the government.

The bad condition of the road has paralyzed economic activities in the area and had disconnected Mbaise people from their neighboring communities.

Women and youths of the area have demonstrated bitterly on the bad condition of Mbaise roads.

We were told that the contractor handling this particular road, abandoned it and ran away.

Motorists are now avoiding plying through this particular which appears to be the major link road in Mbaise.