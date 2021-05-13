Commissions: Imo Lawmakers, Governor Set For Fresh Clash

•Members Divided On Nomination Process

Except caution prevails, Members of the Imo State House of Assembly and the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma are set for a clash again, even as disunity rocking the Lawmakers have entered another stage.

The cause of the new brawl is the appointment of some persons as Chairman and members of few Commissions and Boards in the State.

The State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, had through the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Sir Cosmas Iwu announced the appointment of over seventeen persons as Chairmen and Members of different Boards and Commissions without official approval from the State Legislature.

From the government’s announcement, their appointment were with immediate effect.

They include; Civil Service Commission CSC: Mrs. Julie Onyeukwu (Chairman), Mr. Chima Mmerenini, Mr. Victor Onyeagoro, Ugoeze Victoria Onyenekwu as members.

For Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, IMSUBEB: Her Excellency Ada Okwuonu (Chairman), Hon. Bright Nwachukwu, Mrs. Catherine Chika Njoku, Engr. Alexander Ogbazuo, Chief Chidiebere Egbuo, as members.

For Imo Internal Revenue Service, IIRS: Chief Emeka Udegbulem (Chairman), Dr. Lawrence Nwaodu, Mrs. Grace Ugwuegbu, Dr. Tony Nkemakolam, members.

Lastly on the list are for the Local Government Service Commission, LGSC: Mrs. Rosemary K. O. Izuogu (Chairman), Mr. Chima Keke, Hon. Sam Aka,, and Dr. Justin Onyegbosi as members.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that trouble and disagreement ensued among the Lawmakers when the list was announced on air without recourse to the constitutional provisions which empowers the House to first screen and confirm such appointees for the Governor for inauguration.

The Lawmakers irrespective of division is poised to battle the Governor for allegedly ignoring them.

On the contrary, they were taken unawares and were drawn on the development by the announcement of the aides.

Sources from the State Assembly confirmed that on Monday night to the wee hours of Tuesday, that dominated the center of discussion among the State Lawmakers.

While few of the members, especially core loyalists to the Governor with juicy committees were busy defending the ‘gross constitutional breach’, others were against and queried why the 9th House would continue to denigrate themselves before the Executive.

It was further gathered that the platform on which they were communicating was almost shattered with the in-house argument.

This newspaper reliably gathered that Leadership of the House employed all mechanism to defend the governor before other aggrieved members for not sending the list first to the House before drawing to a conclusion.

But some of the aggrieved lawmakers are of the view that the Governor is not only stepping beyond his bounds, but taking the lawmakers for granted.

One of the key principal office holders in the house was reported to had claimed that the governor before now sent the letter containing the names of appointees to the House, even while they are still on PASAN strike.

The reaction, our reporter was told crossed beyond party lines as even members in the majority vehemently frowned at the development.

It was learnt that they heaped all the Legislative lapses and breach on the leadership of the House for not standing firmly in defence to all the members.

A member from Okigwe zone who wouldn’t want his name on print said,”this has been a reoccurring decimal. Where on earth is it done that the Governor would draw up a list of appointees, not just appointees, but commission and vital agency without letting the House of Assembly do their screening and confirmation?

“To be sincere, what we are doing here is a jamboree, which is not worthy of the parliament. That PASAN is on strike shouldn’t be a concrete reason to jettison due process. I pray my colleagues rise up before things get out of hand”, he said.

In a related development, another angry legislator who reacted on the issue of the moment did not only describe the appointment illegal, but also attributed it as a caricature to the House of Assembly.

According to the parliamentarian, what the governor did could not be far fetched to a clear sign of mortgaging the house into his appendage.

Further revelations from our reliable sources have shown that even the current IMC Chairmen of the twenty-seven LGAs of Imo never passed through the House screening and confirmation.

Information available to Assembly vibes exposed that so many of the appointments made by the governor were either maneuvered from getting the Assembly confirmation, or allegedly compelled by the governor to okay whichever list that satisfies the Executive.

Ihitte/Uboma House Member, Michael Crown Surprises Constituents On Birthday

•Hands Over Bungalow Built For Indigent Woman, Vows To Impact On Humanity

Honorable Member representing Ihitte/Uboma LGA at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Crown), has favoured an indigent woman from Lowa community, in Okata Ward, Ihitte/Uboma, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu with a gift of a newly built bungalow.

The handover of keys to the woman was done last Friday, in commemoration of the birthday anniversary of the Honorable member.

The environment was turbo charged over the humanitarian act.

While officially presenting the house to the beneficiary, Hon. Michael Njoku revealed that the gesture was made manifest through his “Michael Crown Care Humanitarian Foundation”, adding that the goal is to better the lives of the indigents among them.

He disclosed that such couldn’t have been possible if the generous heart was missing, hence, reiterated that he won’t quit from doing good as that, in a special way makes him more satisfied.

“I thank God Almighty for the grace and the heart He gave me to serve humanity. I have been doing it before I got into the House of Assembly, and I promised my God and my people that I will continue my good works”, he said.

Hon Crown while thanking both the religious, political, community Leaders, friends and associates for their support, seized the opportunity to commend one of his constituents who discovered the type of mud house Mrs Anyanwu used to live in, and asserted thus, “I specially appreciate uncle CJ Cajetan Njoku because it is through him that I got to know about mama Betty, and I told him that I will build a befitting house for mama, and I am happy that today, mama will not be in a mud house again”.

He reassured that through his Foundation, he will continue to serve humanity, as implied in their slogan, “we care for all”.

The young Parliamentarian in the euphoria of the outpouring of love and complimentary messages declared every May 7th as ‘World Crown Day’, a day set aside to appreciate God for all His goodness towards him and family.

It was further gathered that the Lawmaker had already declared “operation identify a mud house across the nook and cranny of the LGA.

Hon Njoku charged other sons and daughters of Ihitte/Uboma to queue behind the vision for the betterment of the poor masses.

Meanwhile, the beneficiary who couldn’t hide her joy praised God for remembering her through Hon Michael Njoku.

Mama Anyanwu offered prayers of longevity and prosperity towards the Lawmaker and all who assisted in one way or the other.

Deputy Speaker Begins Commissioning Of Eleven Water Projects Built For His Constituents

Imo State Deputy Speaker and member representing Nwangele State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu has commenced the commissioning of water projects built across Nwangele LGA.

He commissioned three out of the the eleven completed motorised borehole sited in the eleven INEC Wards of the LGA.

Commissioned over the last weekend include; Addi Central School Abajah (Abajah Ward 2), Amutakwu Amaju Village (Amaigbo Ward 3), and Umuduru-Uzo Village (Amaigbo Ward).

The villagers troop en masse to witness the event. They described it as “promise fulfilled”.

In his speech, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu thanked the communities for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He recalled that the water project was his first campaign promise he made throughout the 2019 general election.

From the information obtained by Assembly Vibes, he was quoted to have said, “I made a promise to you and today I have fulfilled it, this is just the beginning. We have market projects ongoing at different locations in Nwangele. All we ask is your prayers. All the campaign promises will be delivered 100 percent”.

Commissioning the projects, the representative of Imo State Governor, and Commissioner for Water Resources, Barr. Tony Umezurike, commended the Deputy Speaker for coming up with the huge initiative by providing water for the rural dwellers.

“This is coming at the heels when there is urgent need for portable water supply that will grant succor to the communities affected”.

The Commissioner further lauded the community for apportioning land for successful takeoff of the water project, promising to keep in touch with the communities involved to ensure the water serves its purpose.

Umezuruike said, “To whom much is given, much is expected” here is water, and water is life, I want to assure you that more is to come. All we ask is your support and encouragement”.

He encouraged the villagers to always throw their support and prayers towards Amara Iwuanyanwu so as to deliver on the goals and aspirations of which he was elected into the hallowed chambers.