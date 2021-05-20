IMO LAWMAKERS CRY OUT TO GOVERNOR FOR CONSTITUENCY PROJECT FUNDING

This may not be best of times for Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as members of the State House of Assembly are pushing for the release of Constituency funds.

While the Governor is said to be battling with the insecurity challenges rocking the State, he is to face the law making body, unless their request are granted.

If what this newspaper gathered concerning the disaffection that is currently brewing among members of the house and the State Executive is anything to go by, then, there is every reason to worry.

However, the body language of the members could be said to depict war, as they call on the Chief Executive to do the needful for the welfare of their constituencies before end of their tenure.

It was reliably gathered that part of the reasons for no massive constituency projects across the twenty-seven LGAs of Imo is the inability of the State Government to fund constituency projects of the Lawmakers.

It was gathered from the lawmakers that they don’t want to be living like appendage of the Executive, while they were duly elected by a people.

The Lawmakers fumed that as elected persons, they have some constitutional rights to embark on constituency projects.

“Almost all of us borrowed money from banks. Before the so called allowances could enter, banks would have already debited us. In fact, under this administration, we are debtors. Even market women out there can not beat us when it comes to seeking for loans. This is because we are not paid what is due to us and as at when due”, one of the lawmakers lamented.

“When the governor came in, he reduced our emoluments, automatically removed some till date. As if that was not enough, pay us monthly and promptly, it becomes an issue. This is unbelievable”, he added.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers while exonerating themselves as to why they haven’t embarked on constituency projects said pointed accusing fingers at the governor for being behind their ordeal.

“How can we do constituency projects when the governor doesn’t give us the revenue to do so. Everything lies within the governor. If he release money for constituency projects, I believe a serious Lawmaker would do so”.

REASONS BEHIND IMO SECURITY LAW EMERGE

•AS UZODINMA SIGNS TWO BILLS INTO LAW

Reasons behind the accelerated passage and signing of the Imo Security Organization bill into law have finally emerged, following the State governor’s speech in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday.

The Imo State House of Assembly, led by Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem had during an emergency plenary session held last Friday approved some files and documents for the governor.

Among the items given an accelerated hearing and passage by the Emeziem’s led 9th House were two Executive bills.

They include; A bill for a law to establish Imo State Security Organization, to assist in maintaining Law and Order in the State and Related Matters therein. And; A bill for a law establishing the Imo State Land Administration and Geographic Information Service, for the purpose of regulating land administration in Imo State and other related matters therein.

Devoid of much emphasis buttressing the underlying motives of the bills, the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma cleared the air why the security bill was paramount.

While assenting to it at the Sam Mbakwe Chambers, Government House Owerri on Tuesday, Governor Uzodinma explained that the Imo Security law would go a long way in checkmating the proliferation of firearms.

Uzodinma also disclosed that in lending a supportive hands to both the Federal and State security operations, the new law will assist the law enforcement agencies in the maintenance of law and order, and to ensure the security of lives and property in Imo State.

Describing the security law as being very necessary, Governor Uzodinma opined that the level of militancy, politically influenced violence, assassinations, attacks on police and police formations, kidnapping and the rest of other crimes would be placed under control.

“The law will equally assist in preventing unauthorized persons from being in possession of firearms and also collect intelligence that will assist security agencies in Imo State to go into action and do their work better”, the number one citizen of Imo said.

It would be recalled that the State Government recently launched and handed over one hundred vehicles to security operatives in Imo.

Reason for the security patrol vehicles may not be unconnected to the high rate of insecurity that bedevilled the nook and cranny of the State.

During the presentation at the Heroes Square Owerri, the governor unequivocally declared war against crimes.

Part of Governor Uzodinma’s speech at the occasion says “Again, this event further underscores the fact that our government can never be intimidated by criminals and their sponsors”.

He continued, “Let me, therefore, use the auspicious occasion of this memorable event to declare a total war against crime, criminality and their sponsors in the state. In this regard, I am today declaring a zero-tolerance for crime in Imo State. From now onwards Imo State shall be a no go area for criminals. We shall take the war to the doorway of all criminals; their kindred, their hamlets and their hideout. We shall smoke them out and flush them out of Imo State”.

Said to be determined in sanitizing the State against unrest, Uzodinma added, “I hereby charge our security agencies to chase the criminals to their hideouts. All smoking joints where marijuana and other dangerous drugs are sold and used should be searched and flushed out. Henceforth, any landlord who avails his property to criminals, even smokers of weeds would be answerable to the law. In like manner, any traditional ruler in whose domain criminals abides and who fails to report same to relevant authorities will be held accountable”.

However, in matching his words with actions, hence the enactment of the Imo Security Organization law, as it is expected more security outfit may be established by the 3R government.

STATE LEGISLATURE PASSES LAW SEEKING AUTOMATION OF LAND, PROPERTY INFORMATION

Days of land grabbing and complaints associated with land matters in Imo State may have come to an end, following the recent development recorded from the law making body of the State.

Members of Imo State House of Assembly (9th House) last Friday passed a law seeking for the automation of land and property information in the State.

The bill with long title, “A bill for a law establishing the Imo State Land Administration and Geographic Information Service, for the purpose of regulating land administration in Imo State and other related matters therein”, received the nod of the Lawmakers.

After robust debates associated with the pros and cons of the bill, it received an accelerated passage.

One of the aims of the law according to the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, while assenting to the law on Tuesday in Imo State government House, Owerri, is to address the hydra-headed petitions and complaints about illegal land acquisition by individuals, and past administrations.

It was discovered that the Agency established under the law will be in-charge of the automation of land and property information in the State, with the main objective of identifying land ownership, in providing customer care experience, as well as a platform for data aggregation that will enhance smart, effective and efficient governance in land administration.

The governor remarked, “The law will ensure robust policy framework for effective land and property management which will bring about value addition to land and property value chain. With the signing of the bill into law, Imo State will experience a new and improved land administration”.

Recall that public petitions trailed the manner and sharp practices lands were allocated to persons by previous governments.

While legally acquired land owners decried the spate at which their plots of lands were either sold out or grabbed forcefully, others called on the incumbent government to come to their rescue.

The tears and public outcry, Trumpeta Assembly Vibes gathered may have been the major reason behind the bill and its eventual passage into law, to help curtail similar occurrence.

IMO ASSEMBLY CLERK DAZZLES AS SHE MARKS BIRTHDAY

It was a special day for the first female Clerk of Imo State House of Assembly since its inception, Barr. Mrs. Chinelo Adaora Emeghara, as she added a year to her age on Tuesday.

The Clerk, otherwise may be called by some persons as the “Engine Room” of the House woke up at the wee hours of Tuesday to receive birthday wishes from family, colleagues, and friends.

The birthday bash couldn’t have been said to be complete without accolades from members of the Imo State House of Assembly (9th House), who took to their social media handles to pour encomiums on her.

Barr. Chinelo Emeghara, Trumpeta gathered is the first woman to occupy the position as the Clerk of the State Assembly; her predecessors had been men.

Among the felicitations sent across to her was from the Deputy Speaker and member representing Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu.

He wrote, “On today’s occasion of your birthday, to say you play an important role in the 9th Assembly would be such a mighty understatement. You are everything to us. Your importance as a good legislative clerk in the accomplishments of the present Assembly cannot be over stated;

“You are an awesome clerk who deserves nothing but an awesome birthday. So on your Special day, I wish you nothing but God’s most awesome blessings. You are God’s Special gift to the Imo legislature. May every minute of your life be joyful. Wishing our wonderfully outstanding clerk a fabulous birthday today”.

Mrs. Emeghara is an accomplished wife and mother. A devoted member of the Catholic Women’s Organization.

Trumpeta Assembly Vibes wishes you a resounding birthday anniversary, madam Clerk.