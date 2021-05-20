Popular Owerri Based Comedian, AB Simple Lights Up Online Comedy

An Owerri based comedian and entertainer, Chinaza Kalu has opened another chapter in the comedy world.

Kalu, otherwise known as AB simple in the entertainment circle has taken his art beyond the microphone romance to online comedy.

AB simple, a household name in the industry who has rich background in acting as a player in Nollywood has gone solo in the trending world of online comedy.

Noted for his hilarious jokes in several Owerri entertainment outlets like Cubana, De Angels and Titanic Hotels, the Abia State University graduate is creating waves in Youtube, Instagram and other social media platforms with rib cracking jokes.

He has to his credit Disappointed and Abouki which can be watched in ABSimple TV. At the moment, his comedy shows are rocking the social media.