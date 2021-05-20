Sports Facility Devt: Ag DS, Agbaere Thanks Uzodinma On Construction Swimming Pool, Indoor Sports Hall, Other Facilities ..Lauds Dpty Speaker, Ogu’s Support

The newly appointed Acting Director of Sports, Imo Sports Commission, Mrs Agbaere Henrietta Ngozi has appreciated Governor Hope Uzodinma for his love towards the development of sports facilities in the state.

Mrs Agbaere who was immediately appointed as DS after the conclusion of the National Sports Festival at Edo earlier this made her appreciation known to members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo State chapter on Thursday when she conducted them round the ongoing projects at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri.

The former HOD Admin who thanked Gov Uzodinma for the total renovation of the Indoor Sports Hall and the commencement of an Olympic size Swimming Pool for the athletes also lauded the untiring efforts of the Imo House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu who also doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Sports and the Commissioner for Sports, Youth & Social Development, Hon Dan Chike Ogu to ensure that the jobs are properly done in other to inspire the athletes.

She said massive facility development on going at the Dan Anyiam sports community is enough evident of the 3R administration of Sen Hope Uzodinma to recover, reconstruct and rehabilitate Imo as is seen in other sectors.

It could be recalled that the state under the 3R government recently posted a wonderful performance at the just concluded National Sports Festival at Edo state surpassing the medal haul which also included swimming.

Meanwhile, the Acting Director of Sports Imo Sports Commission, Mrs Henrietta Ngozi Agbaere has urged sports Writers in the state to rally round her administration and that of the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu with the view of reviving sports and returning the lost glories.

She said it was necessary for all hands to be on deck especially sports stakeholders like SWAN in the state to have a healthy synergy with the sports commission in other to ensure that sports is taking to the zenith.

She said the Governor in under one years of service has undertaking tremendeous projects including the rehablitation of Dan Anyiam stadium to an international standered, maintaining the green turf to an international look and the training pitch almost at a conclusion stage.

The former Tennis player who once served as Scretary of Heartland Queens said the Sports Commissioner and her Commissioner earlier before the National Sports Festival took delivery of world class sporting facilities adding that the main offices at the commission are also under going renovation to motivate the staff for optimuim performance.

Other management staff of the commission who joined the facility tour include; Mrs Patricia Ezeji, HOD Organising and Mrs Adaugo Onyeji, PRO.