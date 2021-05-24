Imo Auditor-General In Police Net, As Man Escapes Death in Office

Work was yesterday disrupted in the office of the Auditor-General of Imo State, Mr Ebenezer Osuji, when a man said to be a visitor to his office was allegedly beaten to coma while in the office of the Auditor-General.

Trumpeta learnt that the Auditor General was later whisked away to an unknown destination by some security operatives who were called in to intervene and save charged the situation.

This Newspaper learnt that trouble started at about 11am on Monday, when a man said to be a relation visited the Auditor-General in his office located at Orlu Road, near Former High Court.

Source said that the visitor who came from Amandugba, in Isu LGA, allegedly came to ask for some help from his “Brother”.

It was learnt that the Auditor-General allegedly said he does not have what to give as alms, and asked the visitor to come next time.

“But the man refused to leave Auditor’s office, saying that he is his brother and ought to help him, claiming that the Auditor General has refused to help him before” an eye witness told Trumpeta.

It was learnt that when the visitor refused to leave the Auditor-General’s his host allegedly invited security men to throw the man out of his office.

Trumpeta learnt that it was during the fracas to throw the visitor out that the visitor was beaten to a pulp and he fainted in the Auditor-General office after bleeding for hours profusely.

However, when our Reporter arrived the scene, police men had locked the gate not allowing visitors in or out of the premises.

Our reporter who managed to sneak in could only take pictures of the blood splattered all around the corridor, even as the Auditor-General was later whisked away by police men.

The wounded visitor was rushed to the hospital for treatment for revival.

As at the time of going to press, the Auditor-General’s phone lines were not going as to ascertain if he has been released by police and to know the state of the visitor rushed to Hospital.