Ogu Applauds FUTO Undergraduate, Anyancho Over Her latest Global Taekwondo Ranking

Imo state born athletes have continued to make the headlines for the right reasons especially at the world stage.

The State Commissioner for Sports,Youth and Social Development, Hon Dan Ogu according to a release made available to o Trumpeta sports desk has congratulated Elizabeth Anyancho on her latest rise in global ranking by the world Taekwondo Federaction.

In his statement, Ogu said the State is delighted with the performance of the Computer Science undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who only last week got rated as number six (6) in her category by the world Taekwando body.

The sports commissioner assured that the Senator Hope Uzodinma 3R Government is solidly behind the first Nigeria woman to qualify for the Olympic in Taekwondo in the last 16 years and will support her to excel for the state and Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

He described Elizabeth as a committed person both in her education and in the sport of Taekwondo.

“We shall do all we can to liaise with the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation through the Technical Director, Chika Chukwumerije to support her programmes and preparations for the summer games”

“Her passion and commitment to school and sport is marvellous and for sure must be encouraged”