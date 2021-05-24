Ogu Applauds FUTO Undergraduate, Anyancho Over Her latest Global Taekwondo Ranking

Imo state born athletes have continued to make the headlines for the right reasons especially at the world stage.
The State Commissioner for Sports,Youth and Social Development,  Hon Dan Ogu according to a release made available to o Trumpeta sports desk has congratulated Elizabeth Anyancho on her latest rise in  global ranking by the world Taekwondo Federaction.
In his statement, Ogu said the State  is delighted with the performance of the Computer Science undergraduate of the  Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who only  last week got  rated as  number six (6)  in her category by the world Taekwando body.
The sports commissioner assured that the Senator Hope Uzodinma 3R Government is solidly  behind the first Nigeria woman to qualify for the Olympic in Taekwondo in the last 16 years and will support her to excel  for the state and Nigeria  at the Tokyo  Olympics in Japan.
He described Elizabeth  as a committed person both in her education and in the sport of  Taekwondo.
“We shall do all we can to liaise with the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation through the Technical Director, Chika Chukwumerije to support her programmes and preparations for the summer games”
“Her passion and commitment to school and sport  is marvellous  and for sure must be encouraged”

