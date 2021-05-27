Assault In Auditor-Gen Office: Victim in Danger List, Raises Alarm .Medical Officer: We Pray He Survives



The man who escaped death by the whiskers in the office of Mr Ebenezer Osuji, the Imo State Auditor-General, Mr Victor Osuji is said to be lying critically ill in a Hospital in Owerri, praying for God’s Intervention.

When Trumpeta Newspaper Reporter traced him to the Hospital in Owerri (names withheld), the Management of the Hospital said he is a “patient with a serious case” and should not be disturbed, even as the victim has not regained the strength to talk to press.

One of the Hospital medical team treating Victor Osuji, said that only God can save him, as they are doing their best to save the patient.

Mr Victor Osuji, a nephew of the Imo State Auditor-General, was beaten to coma while in the office of his uncle for some help.

Trumpeta first reported the incident in her last edition of Tuesday, when the fracas broke out that led to the assault of Victor.

This Newspaper learnt that the Auditor-General who was arrested by the police has been released, as he was sighted in his office along Orlu Road, Owerri, Imo State yesterday.

Trumpeta learnt that Victor had visited his uncle for financial help in his office, but was told to come back another day.

But Victor refused to leave Ebenezer’s office, who out of anger directed some of his staff to push Victor out of his office.

However, Victor refused to leave and was forced to by some security men who in the process broke Victor’s head, and he bled profusely before fainting, lying in his own pool of blood in the corridor of the office of Auditor-General.

When it was noticed that Victor was no more moving, his uncle raised alarm and called for ambulance which ferried him to hospital.

Victor was lucky to be revived in the hospital, where he is still hanging unto life.

Trumpeta learnt that the Toyota Jeep belonging to the Auditor-General was damaged, with the windscreen smashed by angry staff, who condemned the act.