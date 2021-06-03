MBAITOLI BORN BIZMAN, CHINEDU FLOATS FEMALE FOOTBALL TALENT DEVT fOR IMO SCHOOLS

With passion for sports development especially football, Prince Chidi Chinedu, an Owerri based business man has thrown his resources towards hunting for potential talents among female footballers in Secondary Schools.

Chinedu who’s the Chairman of Imo Strikers Queen FC, Owerri disclosed this on Thursday at Old Township Stadium, Owerri were he, his coaching crew and management team were conducting an intensive screening among seven secondary schools invited for the talent hunt.

According to him”the invited secondary schools are, City Secondary School Owerri, Development Secondary School Owerri, Akwakuma Girls Secondary Schools, Ikenegbu Girls High School, Ubomiri Community Secondary School and Abazu Girls High School, Obazu-Mbieri.

“when these talents are harnessed and adequately trained, i will export them for greater glory and exploits, having played in China”, he assured.

The youthful business icon expressed satisfaction with the level of budding stars discovered during the screening such as Mercy Echifula, Chibundu Blessing and Somitochukwu Osigwe for their skilful displays and passion in mastery the game.

Chinedu who also informed that football runs in his family as the father Mr. Chidi Egbu, coached Police Machine FC, Owerri and the sister Nilly Orisakwe is a star player with Imo Angels FC,Owerri and the uncle, Mr. Joseph Egbu(Zico) is the current Chief Coach of Rivers United.

He reiterated his mission of building the stars to stardom and exposing them to a greater economic benefits while canvassing the need for discipline, dedication and respect among the players, management and technical crew.

The ex- International winger further made a Clarion call on the need for government, private individuals and corporate organizations to invest in sports as one strategic means of addressing the nation’s unemployment problem.