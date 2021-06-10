Darling FM Romances Zanders FM In Bigibet Friendly Challenge

Kanu Sports Center, Owerri will this Sunday host the “Mother” of all football friendly when Darling FM presenters will lock horns with their counterparts from Zanders FM, Owerri.

The novelty encounter which is powered by Bigibet betting company is slated for Sunday June 13, 2021 at the Kanu Nwankwo sports center behind IMSU by 3pm.

Words reaching Trumpeta sports desk suggest that Cosmos Chukwuemeka “Puyaka Master” will lead the Darling FM team while Dayo Arowolo “D1” leads the Zanders FM team.

Other on-air personalities respected to feature in the friendly include; Zanders Okeke, Paul D Magician, MC Ogene, DJ Paul for Darling FM and Tushane, DJ Suprane among others for Zanders FM.