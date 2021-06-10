Imo Angels Suffers Set Back In Yenegoa Friendly ..Turns Attention On Imo Aiteo Cup Final

One of the youngest but fast rising female football side in Nigeria, Imo Angels FC, Owerri yesterday suffered a little set back in their preparations after they were beaten by highly rated Bayelsa Queens FC.

The former Nigerian Women Premier League champions who paraded about 7 national team players at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenogoa were inspired by the presence of their State Assembly Speaker, Sports Commissioner, State Director of Sports, FA Chairman among other government functionaries of the state to humbled Imo Angels FC 9-0.

The encounter which is part of preparatory games to warm up both sides showed the difference between the two sides as both coaches used the opportunity to size up their new players.

Meanwhile, Imo Angels FC have since returned back to Owerri to continue preparation for their Imo State Aiteo Cup final match against Heartland Queens FC of Owerri for a place in the national cup competition later this year.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk, this will be the first time Imo would be fielding a female side in the Aiteo cup (female category).

Winner of the game which holds at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri by 10am will proceed to represent the state at the national level.

Both teams will be playing each other for the first time.