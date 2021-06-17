Chief Oweaya Bags Friends Of Youths Award, As CYON Extols Owerre Leader



By Onyeananam Edmund

The Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria, CYON have honoured renowned community leader of Owerri extraction, Chief Dr Sir Christian Oweaya Anukam, KSM, Agbawodike Izu Owerre with the prestigious award of friend of the youths.

Chief Oweaya bagged the award of friend of the young people during the annual Archdiocesan youth day organized by CYON.

The event took place on Monday at the premises of the Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri. The epoch making event commenced with a holy mass at the cathedral which was officiated by his lordship, Most Reverend Dr Moses Chikwe, the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese.

The entire programe which witnessed the presentation of award to Chief Oweaya, was centered on the theme: stand up! I appoint you as witnesses of what you have seen (Act 26: 16)

Speaking during the event proper while receiving the award from Bishop Chikwe at Odenigbo Pavilion, Maria Assumpta Cathedral premises, Chief Oweaya said he started as a mass server in the sacred knight of the Altar (Altar Boys) after serving in the block Rosary crusade, he told guests and youths at the event that he is an Electrician by Profession, he urged the youth body to give 50 names of youths from different zones of the Archdiocese in need of empowerment and they will be trained. While donating cash to the youth body, he described skill acquisition as the surest way to self reliance.

He said skill acquisition and its importance must not be taken lightly.

He said, “for 8 years I was President General of Owerri Community Assembly, I also served as youth leader in Owerri Community, Owerri Federal Constituency and Owerri zone. I followed all processes before emerging as leader in the community. There is no short cut to Heaven and there is no short cut to mentor and leadership”.

Chief Oweaya who received the award in recognition of his contributions towards the development of youths in the church and society, thanked Most Reverend Moses Chikwe, the Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province for presenting the award to him. He told newsmen during the event that he started as a youth, since then, he said he has not left the youths, he reminded the youths that he learnt handwork and remained committed to it. He called on youths to avoid social vices.

He also said, “ I urge youths to shun social vices, I asked the youth body to bring 50 youths for skill acquisition, I want them to be self reliant, let them not be unknown youths, they should avoid being used to commit crimes, they should endeavour to dress responsibly, they should not follow those who entice the youths with little token and persuade them to commit crimes. I will train 50 youths in the archdiocese from different zones, if youths have skills they will strive to be self reliant, they will not have time for social vices”.

Speaking further Chief Oweaya said he was born in Ekeonunwa, at the market, which influenced his quest for success, he said the youths are dearest to his heart, he said he will always answer the youths’ call and they will answer his when called upon.

The event received boost via the attention of the Archdiocesan youth chaplain Rev Fr Henry Opara, the Archdiocesan youth President, Arc Ikechukwu Osuocha, the President CYON SS Philip and James Egbu in Emekuku zone 1, Nwosu Chibueze Peter among others.

CYON also extolled the virtues exhibited by Chief Oweaya during the event.