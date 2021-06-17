Desire Oparanozie Foundation Partners Team Nigeria UK On “Health Care For Girls” ..Sets To Give Out Educational Materials, Sports Apparel

Former Super Falcons captain and Dijon FC of France striker, Desire Oparanozie is set to hold a program, “Health Care For Girls” in conjunction with Team Nigeria UK.

Trumpeta Sports desk learnt that the event will hold July 10, 2021 at Girls Secondary School Ikennegbu, Owerri (Her Almamata).

Oparanozie who runs an Non Goveeental Organization NGO, Desire Oparanozie Foundation with the theme; “Desire to Aspire” is also partnering Darling FM and Dijon FC among other organizations to help give the girl child good care and health service.

Manager of the event here in Owerri, Comos ChukwuEmeka revealed that the Owere nshi -ise born striker will equally be giving out educational materials and sports apparel during the exercise.