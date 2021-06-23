Governor Moves To Pacify Deputy, Promises To Make Ikeduru Oil Producing Status



By Orji Sampson

As the ripples raised after the inclusion of Oru West LGA as an oil producing area in Imo has barely settled, Imo state Governor may have hatched another move to include his Deputy’s LGA, Ikeduru as one of the state’s oil producing areas.

This move was made known when Ikeduru stakeholders had audience with Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday.

According to a statement credited to the state Governor during the visit which was made public by “Hope New Media Centre”, Governor Uzodimma while appreciating Ikeduru stakeholders for coming to identify with him added that his administration is working out modalities to ensure that the Oil deposits in the Local Government is maximized for the good of the people and the state at large.

The delegation which comprised of Elder Statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, APC leaders in Ikeduru, Chief Charles Amadi, Dr. Uzoma Obiyo and Chief Jude Opara amongst many others, were in Goverment house, in solidarity with the Governor.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu eulogized Governor Hope Uzodimma for his giant strides in developing the State, reiterating that Imo people should be proud of him for being amongst the very few leaders who has honured his social contract with the people.

“Hope has supported the Igbos too much, he has become a bridge between the Igbos and the North” Chief Iwuanyanwu added.

Recall that the media in the recent past has been flooded with reports of some discord between the state Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku and his Principal which was quickly debunked by the government.

If finally actualised, Ikeduru LGA will make the 4th oil producing area including Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West LGAs.