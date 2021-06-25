Heartland Reject, Onyebuchi Seeks Revenge for MFM FC Ahead NPFL Tie Sunday

MFM FC of Lagos reliable defender, Onyebuchi Ifeanyi Emmanuel would on Sunday seek to help his side avenge the defeat they suffered in the hands of Heartland FC during the first stanza of the 2020/21 NPFL season at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports Desk ahead of the NPFL week 29 encounter, the Enugu born central defender who has had a brief professional stint with FC Shkupi in North Macedonia said he and team mates a poised to avenge the defeat they suffered in the hands of the Owerri landlords as they continue to push to climb the log and hopefully finish the season well.

The 21yrs old who already has one goal to his credit (against Warri Wolves) however expressed his disappointment earlier in the beginning of the season when he missed to star for the Naze Millionaires after he was rejected by the management but was quick to express that he has since moved over the incident and would want to use the Sunday match to show the team what they are really missing.

He said he aim is to continue to developed his game adding that he is feeling at home with the “Olukoye Boys” and has set his eyes on playing for national team (U-23 and Super Eagles) especially now NPFL players are having a look in by the national team coaches.

“Yes my NPFL colleagues who have been invited for the friendly against Mexico in the US will give good account of the league because we know that they are enough quality in the league and that when given the opportunity, we cab certainly improve.

“I want to wish them good luck as they prepare for the games believing also that our own time will come and I will surely grab it when it comes,” Onyebuchi said.

MFM FC is currently placed 12th on the log while Heartland FC is placed 10th after 28 matches as both teams lock horns this Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri in one of the NPFL week 29 games.