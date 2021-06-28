Umueziogwu Uzoagba Youths Elect New Exco, As Ebubemba Ikeduru Charge Them On Unity of Purpose, Development of Area



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

History was made during the weekend when the youths of Umueziogwu Uzoagba in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, elected executive members of the village that will pilot the affairs of the youths for the next four (4) years .

The election saw the emergence of Mr Chikimundu Emmanuel Mbara as the chairman with 92 votes while his closets opponent scored 55 votes, the vice Chairman is Mr Chima Okorie, Secretary Lawrence Nemunwa, Financial Secretary Mr Paul Agumanum Treasurer Chinomnso and the PRO Alvan Nwaagwarachi.

Speaking during the election, Chief Chimezie Anosike Kingsley (Ebubemba Ikeduru) said that the election of the youths is well organized and epoch making event adding that for a very long time such a thing has not taken place in his village.

He further noted that he is happy to witness such a wonderful free and fair election that has never been done in his village before now as he commended all who came out to make sure that the election is a success.

Ebubemba Ikeduru also noted that many years now, progress has not been recorded in Umueziogwu Uzoagba. But according to him, with the new chairman on board, new things will begin to happen.

“I don’t have any particular interest rather my interest is for my village to experience development that will touch every area where people will feel it.

He promised that the new executive will discharge their duties with every sense of responsibility and for the betterment of Uzoagba and Ikeduru at large.

Ebubemba Ikeduru used the medium to state that good things are going to come into their community.

In his remarks, the newly elected chairman of Umueziogwu Uzoagba Youths, Mr Chikimundu Emmanuel Mbara thanked those who supported his ambition to be the leader of the youths as he promised to discharge his duty with love and oneness.

He added that his leadership will be an all inclusive government that will carry everybody along, irrespective of who voted for him or not. He said that his leadership is going to go into human capacity development and handling of security challenges that is facing the community.

Mbara used the opportunity to thank Ebubemba Ikeduru for giving his support for the smooth running of the election even when time was not on their said to conduct the election.